EBR School Board to finalize Superintendent search Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - By the close of Thursday (Jan. 14) evening, East Baton Rouge residents will know who the Parish's next Superintendent of Schools will be.

Adam Smith, one of three candidates vying for the Superintendent role, will be the last to be interviewed in-person.

His town hall style interview will be carried out from 4 to 5 p.m. During this aspect of the interview, members of the public will be able to ask Smith questions.

Then, from 5-6:30 p.m., the EBR School Board will ask Smith a series of interview questions. The public will also be privy to this aspect of the interview process.

Joining Smith in the running for the role of EBR Schools Superintendent are Dr. Marla Shepard of Kansas City, Missouri and Dr. Ceto Narcisse of Washington D.C.

At the moment, Smith serves as interim superintendent. He was chosen to fill the role in October, after Dr. Leslie Brown resigned from the position in September due to a severe health problem.

After Smith's interview, the Board will meet to choose one of the three final candidates to replace Dr. Brown.

A link to watch the town hall and interview can be found on BoardDocs located on the School Board’s website: https://ebrschools.org/about/