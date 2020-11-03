EBR residents line up at polling locations on Election Day 2020

BATON ROUGE - In Louisiana, where nearly one million voters have already cast their ballots, polls re-opened to Election Day voters on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 a.m and will remain open until 8 p.m.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada was on site at a polling location in East Baton Rouge Parish before 6 a.m. and early morning voters were already lined up, ready to cast their ballots.

So, where exactly does a person go if they want to vote in Louisiana?

Well, voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct, which can be ascertained via the Secretary of State's website: click here for the website.

Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'

Voters must bring an ID with them, but if someone doesn't have an ID this doesn't mean they can't vote. They'll simply be asked to complete an affidavit to turn in to officials, and then they'll be able to cast their ballot.

The lines may be long, but the voting process is designed to take place quickly.

According to the Secretary of State's website, voters are asked to cast their vote within a 3-minute time limit unless they are receiving assistance or are using the audio voting keypad. In the latter case, they have 20 minutes to cast their vote.

After voting, the law requires that voters promptly leave the polling location.

WBRZ will provide Election Day coverage and results.

Results will also be available on the Secretary of State's Office website.



