EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April
BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get your home sprayed for mosquitoes in East Baton Rouge, you might have to wait a few weeks.
The EBR Center for Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control says appointments for residential sprays are booked up until early April. Their staff is working overtime because of the recent swarm of mosquitoes.
"We're doing about 250 residential inspections," said Assistant Director Randy Vaeth.
Vaeth believes the influx of mosquitoes is due to the drought. Last fall, the mosquitoes that normally hatch in rainwater did not, leading them to incubate until now.
Due to the type of mosquito, residential spraying is only temporarily effective. The northern floodwater mosquito travels long distances.
"The mosquitoes will die quickly because they're easy to kill, but they may return the next day," Vaeth said.
Vaeth added pesticide trucks and aerial spraying have a wider range and are more effective.
