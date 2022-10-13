Latest Weather Blog
EBR launching program to clean up trash in the parish
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is launching a program for the second time called, Operation Fresh Start Two to help clean up the area.
It's a significant cleanup project designed to remove blight and trash from all over the parish.
"They are going to be doing aggressive cleaning, blight remediation, blight pick up, they are going to be cleaning up trash piles throughout the community," said assistant parish administrator, Rowdy Gaudet.
The first Operation Fresh Start took place in June of this year.
After a community volunteer clean-up, five heavy equipment maintenance crews worked 10-hours a day, for 5-days, removing eye-sores all over the parish
"We're going to knock out as much as we can during the week," said Gaudet.
Trending News
The crews will be working on the streets at six Monday morning and will continue until Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council introduces Stormwater Utility Fee; scheduling six public hearings before vote
-
Rats destroyed belongs in storage unit, owner says he's not responsible
-
VIDEO: Man arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur...
-
Restaurant owner in favor of Stormwater Utility Fee after business flooded multiple...
-
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...