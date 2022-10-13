EBR launching program to clean up trash in the parish

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is launching a program for the second time called, Operation Fresh Start Two to help clean up the area.

It's a significant cleanup project designed to remove blight and trash from all over the parish.

"They are going to be doing aggressive cleaning, blight remediation, blight pick up, they are going to be cleaning up trash piles throughout the community," said assistant parish administrator, Rowdy Gaudet.

The first Operation Fresh Start took place in June of this year.

After a community volunteer clean-up, five heavy equipment maintenance crews worked 10-hours a day, for 5-days, removing eye-sores all over the parish

"We're going to knock out as much as we can during the week," said Gaudet.

The crews will be working on the streets at six Monday morning and will continue until Friday.