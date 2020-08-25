EBR Head Start to delay in-person classes until 2021

BATON ROUGE - The youngest students in East Baton Rouge will delay in-person education until 2021.

The city announced the East Baton Rouge Parish Head Start Program will delay face-to-face classroom instruction until COVID-19 cases stabilize in East Baton Rouge Parish. The program will provide virtual services beginning September 8, 2020 until December 31, 2020.

City-parish government, which is in charge of the system, said a poll of returning and new parents overwhelmingly favored virtual services.

All children enrolled in the program will receive a tablet to connect with a teacher for daily instruction and the program will provide internet connection to families as needed. Parents will receive all materials and supplies to reinforce class instruction. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be available weekly for drive-thru pick-up.