EBR evidence tossed in grisly Tennessee murder case after son charged with butchering, dismembering parents

Joel Michael Guy Jr.

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested in Louisiana on suspicion of stabbing and dismembering his parents at their Tennessee home in 2016 has been granted a motion to suppress evidence found in his Baton Rouge apartment.

In the case of 32-year-old Joel Michael Guy Jr., Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword denied his motion to suppress key pieces of evidence seized from the home without a warrant, including gruesome photos of of the victims' dismembered bodies.

Sword's ruling follows the Tennessee Supreme Court's decision to reject an earlier application for the appeal that was filed on Guy's behalf, however, there is one exception.

Guy's motion to suppress evidence seized from his apartment in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was arrested the day after Knox County investigators discovered the grisly crime scene, was granted by Judge Sword.

The importance of any of those items to the case remains unknown.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeremy McCord checked in on Joel's mother, 55-year-old Lisa Guy, when she failed to show up for work following the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016.

McCord has testified, stating that he was afraid something bad happened to Lisa and her husband, 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr., so he did not want to wait to get a warrant.

Inside of the home, McCord found a slaughterhouse, he testified. Blood on the walls, Lisa's severed head in a pot of boiling liquid on the kitchen stove, Joel Guy Sr.'s severed hands on the floor of his bedroom, and the couple's severed torsos in plastic containers in a bathroom.

Judge Sword deemed the warrant-less search lawful, citing the "exigent circumstances" of Lisa Guy's reported disappearance and the fact that the evidence inside was found in plain view.

Sword rejected Joel's bid to suppress evidence seized from his phone records, his vehicle, and the guest bedroom where he stayed while visiting his parents over the holiday.

However, Sword ruled that despite obtaining a search warrant for Joel's Baton Rouge apartment, investigators' application for the warrant did not include enough specific information to establish a probable cause.

The decision throws out evidence including DNA swabs collected form Joel's bathtub drain, his clothing, computers, various electronic devices, a 12-gauge shotgun, and receipts for various household chemicals and cleaners found at the crime scene.

Prosecutor Leslie Nassios says in court records that the couple was tired of financially supporting their son, 28-years-old at the time, as he was a "non-matriculating graduate student" at LSU. Nassios says the Guys told their son this over Thanksgiving.

The evidence seized from a bedroom in the Guys' home shows their son plotted to kill and dismember them. He even purchased supplies at various stores, including muriatic acid, court records state.

Joel Guy Jr. is set for trial on September 28 on charges including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse.