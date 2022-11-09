EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found

BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance."

Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The votes were expected to be finalized sometime after midnight.

The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.

Workers said they noticed numbers were off when verifying ballots.

