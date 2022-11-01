Latest Weather Blog
EBR deputies bust major drug ring operating next to elementary school
BATON ROUGE -- Eight people, including three teens, were arrested Tuesday when the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office broke up a major drug-trafficking organization that was operating next to an elementary school.
The investigation lasted two months and began after detectives got an anonymous complaint.
The Sheriff’s Office said Donald “Dumbway” Lacour and Markeith Smith led the organization, which was run out of an apartment on Rio Drive, next to Merrydale Elementary School.
Investigators were able to complete “several” purchases of crack cocaine and recorded “hundreds of hours of surveillance,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives obtained search warrants for 11 locations in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Livingston Parish.
They executed those warrants on Tuesday and seized the below items and arrested the below people:
Seized narcotics and currency (approximate totals)
Trending News
- 19 grams of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $1,900)
- 120 pounds of Marijuana (Approx. street value $240,000)
- 3.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 15 pressed meth pills
- 7 pints of Promethazine syrup
- Blender with fentanyl residue
- Press with fentanyl residue
- $9,740
- $5,472
Seized nine firearms and one ballistic vest
- Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)
- Glock .40 handgun
- Glock .45 handgun
- Glock .40 handgun
- Taurus 9mm handgun
- Smith and Wesson .40 handgun
- Palmetto AR-15 pistol
- Draco .762 AK Pistol
- 1 ballistic vest
- Glock .45 handgun
Donald Lacour (12-9-86)
- Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (3 counts, affidavit warrant)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Violation of a Protection Order
- Illegal Use of Body Armor
- Violation of CDS Law in Drug Free Zone (within 2000 feet of school property)
Mitchell Johnson (1-8-99)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
Naajee Robinson (6-4-00)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Resisting an Officer
Sylvester Gray (2-13-01)
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Resisting an Officer
17-year-old juvenile
- PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)
- PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
- Resisting an Officer
- Juvenile Court Warrant (2 counts)
15-year-old juvenile
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Juvenile Court Warrant (3 counts)
17-year-old juvenile
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Markeith Smith (12-21-00)
- PWITD Schedule 1 Narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
-
State trooper famous for social media persona refused lie detector test after...
-
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
-
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues...
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent