EBR deputies bust major drug ring operating next to elementary school

BATON ROUGE -- Eight people, including three teens, were arrested Tuesday when the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office broke up a major drug-trafficking organization that was operating next to an elementary school.

The investigation lasted two months and began after detectives got an anonymous complaint.

The Sheriff’s Office said Donald “Dumbway” Lacour and Markeith Smith led the organization, which was run out of an apartment on Rio Drive, next to Merrydale Elementary School.

Investigators were able to complete “several” purchases of crack cocaine and recorded “hundreds of hours of surveillance,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives obtained search warrants for 11 locations in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Livingston Parish.

They executed those warrants on Tuesday and seized the below items and arrested the below people:

Seized narcotics and currency (approximate totals)

19 grams of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $1,900)

120 pounds of Marijuana (Approx. street value $240,000)

3.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

15 pressed meth pills

7 pints of Promethazine syrup

Blender with fentanyl residue

Press with fentanyl residue

$9,740

$5,472

Seized nine firearms and one ballistic vest

Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

Glock .40 handgun

Glock .45 handgun

Glock .40 handgun

Taurus 9mm handgun

Smith and Wesson .40 handgun

Palmetto AR-15 pistol

Draco .762 AK Pistol

1 ballistic vest

Glock .45 handgun

Donald Lacour (12-9-86)

Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (3 counts, affidavit warrant)

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl)

PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Violation of a Protection Order

Illegal Use of Body Armor

Violation of CDS Law in Drug Free Zone (within 2000 feet of school property)

Mitchell Johnson (1-8-99)

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl

PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

Naajee Robinson (6-4-00)

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)

PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

Resisting an Officer

Sylvester Gray (2-13-01)

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)

PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

Resisting an Officer

17-year-old juvenile

PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)

PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

Resisting an Officer

Juvenile Court Warrant (2 counts)

15-year-old juvenile

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Juvenile Court Warrant (3 counts)

17-year-old juvenile

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Markeith Smith (12-21-00)