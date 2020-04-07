EBR coroner confirms 5 more coronavirus deaths Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed five more coronavirus-related deaths in the parish Tuesday.

Coroner Beau Clark said the latest EBR residents killed bring the parish's total death count to 34. Two of those deaths involved victims from Mississippi.

More details on the five most recent victims can be found below.

-A 56 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/27/2020. She died on 4/6/2020.

-A 63 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/27/2020. He died on 4/6/2020.

-A 79 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/27/2020. He died on 4/6/2020.

-A 91 year old male, who was seen at an area hospital on 4/2/2020, but died at home on 4/3/2020.

-A 69 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/27/2020. She died on 4/5/2020.

