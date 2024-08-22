Eastbound lanes of I-12 at I-10/12 split to shut down from Thursday to Saturday nights

BATON ROUGE - From Thursday to Saturday night, drivers should expect to take a detour from I-12 East as the roadway shuts down overnight for work on the College Drive Flyover Project.

"It's the next part of our phase that we're working on right now where they will be getting ready to pour the concrete and pave for the widening of the actual I-10 flyover," Rodney Mallett of DOTD said.

To the left of the College flyover is another overpass that will let drivers continue straight onto I-10 West while the new structure on the right will serve as a dedicated College Drive exit lane.

Crews have to install bridge girders to the left-hand structure before traffic will be split up.

"That's why they're doing that this weekend, that's why they're putting in those girders, so they can widen that bridge so it'll be wide enough to have the lanes that go downtown and the exit lane."

This week's closure surely won't be the last one drivers will see.

Crews are still working to pave I-12 where it will be re-aligned to the left of I-10.

"They're gonna be rerouting I-12 underneath the I-10 overpass right now, so what's going to close on 12 in the future, I do not know."

And the overall project still has many more steps to take.

"We're gonna do some work on the Essen bridge which is right there, and also widen over the Ward's Creek bridge."

However this week's bridge work signifies a major step towards completion. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, those eastbound lanes of I-12 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Thursday to Saturday.