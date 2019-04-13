72°
East Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
East Feliciana Parish - Authorities in Clinton are investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting, according to East Feliciana Parish Chief Deputy Greg Phares. The department responded to the scene on Jackson St.
The call came in around 9:30 Friday night. Sources tell WBRZ someone fired at an officer and that officer returned fire, killing the shooter.
This is all the information we have at this time. A News Two team is on the scene.
