East Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton

By: WBRZ Staff

East Feliciana Parish - Authorities in Clinton are investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting, according to East Feliciana Parish Chief Deputy Greg Phares. The department responded to the scene on Jackson St.

The call came in around 9:30 Friday night. Sources tell WBRZ someone fired at an officer and that officer returned fire, killing the shooter.

This is all the information we have at this time. A News Two team is on the scene.

