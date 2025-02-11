East Baton Rouge voters to elect Cleo Fields' successor when visiting voting booth this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote to fill Cleo Fields' former State Senate seat on Saturday.

Three Democratic candidates are running for Fields' former post as the State Senator 14th Senatorial District after he was elected in November to serve as the U.S. Representative for the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

Black Business Bureau of Baton Rouge founder Quentin Anthony Anderson, former Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Carolyn Hill and State Rep. Larry Selders will be on the ballot Saturday.

Information on polling locations can be found on the Secretary of State's website.