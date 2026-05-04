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East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrest man accused of having inappropriate relationship with 12-year-old
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old girl was arrested on Sunday by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, on April 8, a person filed a complaint that a man in an apartment complex was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old girl.
During the investigation, the girl told deputies she had been communicating with 20-year-old Ahmad Owens through Instagram. She went on to say that the two allegedly met in person due to him living in the same apartment complex.
After searching the girl's phone, detectives located inappropriate sexual text messages between the two, including explicit sexual language, unsolicited sexual advances and propositions.
The messages also included discussions of meeting in person for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.
Investigators contacted Owens and requested an interview; however, Owens told detectives that he would need to first consult his parents. When detectives attempted to contact Owens again, his phone service appeared to be disconnected.
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Owens was arrested on Sunday for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
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