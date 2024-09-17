East Ascension football player transported for medical emergency after taking hit to chest

GONZALES - An East Ascension High School football player was transported for a medical emergency after taking a hit to the chest, officials with Ascension Schools said.

A stream of the football game from the EA TV Youtube channel showed a student go down after taking a hit to the chest. He was treated for several minutes by trainers and medical staff. Later, players and coaches met at the center field before the stream was cut off. The video has since been removed.

Ascension Schools officials said they paused and then called the freshman game. The junior varsity game was cancelled as well.

The Ascension Schools superintendent, Dr. Edith Walker, issued the following statement about the incident praising the quick actions of coaches and athletic trainers. They said they would not share further details and would "continue to support the student and his family as he recovers from this incident."