65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Earthquake recorded in Northwest Louisiana by U.S. Geological Survey

3 hours 18 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2024 Jan 11, 2024 January 11, 2024 6:47 PM January 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HALL SUMMIT - The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning.

According to USGS, the earthquake registered at a 2.8 mb magnitude at 8:52 a.m., and that 19 responses were reported by citizens Thursday morning.

Trending News

More information is available via the USGS website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days