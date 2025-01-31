Early voting to fill Cleo Fields' former state senate seat starts Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Early voting to fill Cleo Fields' former State Senate seat that represented East Baton Rouge Parish starts Saturday.

Three Democratic candidates are in the running for Fields' former post as the State Senator 14th Senatorial District after he was elected in November to serve as the U.S. Representative for the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

Black Business Bureau of Baton Rouge founder Quentin Anthony Anderson, former Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Carolyn Hill and State Rep. Larry Selders will be on the ballot when early voting starts for the Feb. 15 election.

Early voting lasts from Saturday, Feb. 1 until Saturday, Feb. 8, excluding Sunday, Feb. 2. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information on early voting locations can be found on the Secretary of State's website.