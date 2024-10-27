Early voting shows heavy interest in suburban Baton Rouge races

GONZALES — Early voting figures show balloting in Louisiana is hottest in Ascension, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, which feature races for mayor in their largest cities. East Baton Rouge voting was in the middle of the pack.

In addition to the presidential election this year, voters in several communities are picking mayors, including Gonzales, Port Allen and St. Francisville. More than 32 percent of registered voters in their parishes have turned out to vote already.

Early voting started Oct. 18 and ends Tuesday.

West Baton Rouge has seen 33.64 percent of voters turn out already, and West Feliciana is at 33.58 percent. Ascension is at 32.05 percent.

East Baton Rouge, where incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome seeks a third term, has seen 25 percent of voters cast ballots. More than 100,000 people cast votes early in 2020. So far this year in East Baton Rouge, just over 73,000 people have voted already.

The lowest turnout, below 17 percent, has been in East Carroll Parish, which has a Lake Providence sales tax renewal on the ballot, and then Evangeline Parish, with Pine Prairie municipal elections the top races outside contests for president and Congress.