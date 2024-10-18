Early voting open for Nov. 5 election for president, EBR mayor-president, other important measures

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the Nov. 5 election where voters will elect a new American president, choose who will lead East Baton Rouge Parish and vote on various other ballot measures across the capital area started Friday.

Early voting runs from Friday through Oct. 29 — excluding Sundays. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A list of polling locations for early voting can be found here.

It is important to note that the deadline to register to vote in the November election has already passed.

For more information about who and what is on the ballot across the capital area, click here to visit the Secretary of State's website.