Early voting for the Dec. 7 election starts today; be prepared by knowing what's on the ballot

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the Dec. 7 election started on Friday and will continue for a little over a week.

The early voting period runs from Friday through Nov. 30 — excluding Sunday, Nov. 24, Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. Early voting polling locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A list of early voting locations can be found here.

The Dec. 7 ballot includes multiple run-off elections from the Nov. 5 election, including for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president. St. George residents will also vote on whether to approve transferring the new city's share of a 2% sales tax.

Two Baton Rouge Metro Council seats, four state constitutional amendments and mayoral races in Gonzales and Plaquemine are also on the ballot. Click here to see what's on your ballot.

The final day to request an absentee ballot for the election is Dec. 3 via the Voter Portal or the Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline to return an absentee ballot is Dec. 6.

On Dec. 7, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.