Early voting on Monday suspended for Assumption, Iberville parishes due to winter storm
NAPOLEONVILLE - The Secretary of State announced that early voting for the Feb. 7 special legislative primary election will be suspended for Monday due to an incoming winter storm.
Six parishes are affected, including Assumption and Iberville parishes. Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Orleans and St. Bernard are also affected.
Early voting will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
