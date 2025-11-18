Representative Chad Brown to become commissioner of Louisiana ATC

BATON ROUGE - State Representative Chad Brown is becoming the commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control under Governor Jeff Landry.

Brown, a Democrat who represented Plaquemine, is expected to resign from his seat to take the position; the Louisiana House website currently lists his seat as vacant.

The ATC's website also said that it welcomes Brown as its new commissioner and that a "biography and picture will follow soon." The previous commissioner, Ernest Legier Jr., resigned in August.

The Secretary of State's Office said they had not yet received Brown's resignation.