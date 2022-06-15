94°
Early-morning apartment fire destroys unit, tenant's dog dies

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Crews with the St. Tammany Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning that claimed the entire unit. 

Pictures from the fire department's Facebook post showed crews arrived at the Pontchartrain apartment complex to see the unit's balcony windows and doorway illuminated by the flames, with smoke pouring out of the openings and curling onto the roof.

The tenant was woken up by the blaze and was able to make it out, but his dog did not survive.

No further injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

