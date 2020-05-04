66°
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has kind words for former mentor, Ed Orgeron

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers' head football coach, Ed Orgeron, has been a mentor to a host of great players and some of have gone on to become famous. 

As one such celebrity, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had nothing but kind things to say about Coach O in a recent tweet over the weekend.  

The two bonded when Orgeron was the defensive line Coach at the University of Miami and Johnson was one of the football players.

On Saturday, when Coach O sent happy birthday wishes to Johnson via Twitter, the athlete-turned actor responded with praise for his former coach, saying he would always be grateful for the lessons Orgeron taught him. 

Johnson turned 48 years old on Saturday, May 2. He went on to receive birthday wishes from numerous big names including Ryan Reynolds, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Vince McMahon.

