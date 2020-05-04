Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has kind words for former mentor, Ed Orgeron

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers' head football coach, Ed Orgeron, has been a mentor to a host of great players and some of have gone on to become famous.

As one such celebrity, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had nothing but kind things to say about Coach O in a recent tweet over the weekend.

The two bonded when Orgeron was the defensive line Coach at the University of Miami and Johnson was one of the football players.

On Saturday, when Coach O sent happy birthday wishes to Johnson via Twitter, the athlete-turned actor responded with praise for his former coach, saying he would always be grateful for the lessons Orgeron taught him.

Happy Birthday to @TheRock A true American Success Story. So proud to be one of your coaches! Geaux Tigers — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) May 2, 2020

Johnson turned 48 years old on Saturday, May 2. He went on to receive birthday wishes from numerous big names including Ryan Reynolds, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Vince McMahon.

Thank you, Coach O.

Always grateful for the lessons you taught me, that I was able to understand much later in life (finally;). Stay healthy and always proudly rooting you on. Geaux Tigers. #NationalChampions https://t.co/eRI5b8QFPm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020

Appreciate you, mi amigo. And all our ribbon dances under the pale moonlight ???? https://t.co/ThfK6xk09K — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2020

Mahalo, Senator! Always appreciate the love and sending it right back to you. I’ll keep singing to Tia despite her refusal to believe that her daddy is actually, Maui ??????‍???? https://t.co/OP52CdDQVN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020