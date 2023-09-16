Duo of Daniels and Nabers lead No. 14 LSU past Mississippi State 41-14

STARKVILLE - Right out of the gate, No. 14 LSU was no match for Mississippi State. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers were the one-two punch for the Tigers who accounted for 521 total yards on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, resulting in a 41-14 win in the SEC opener.

Completing his first 13 passes of the game, Daniels recorded his ninth career 300-yard passing game, and his fourth at LSU, finishing 29-of-33 for 352 yards and two touchdowns.