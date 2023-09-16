94°
Latest Weather Blog
Duo of Daniels and Nabers lead No. 14 LSU past Mississippi State 41-14
STARKVILLE - Right out of the gate, Mississippi State was no match for No. 14 LSU. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers were the one-two punch for the Tigers who accounted for 521 total yards on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, resulting in a 41-14 win in the SEC opener.
Trending News
Completing his first 13 passes of the game, Daniels recorded his ninth career 300-yard passing game, and his fourth at LSU, finishing 29-of-33 for 352 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As Livingston sheriff seeks another term, challenger says it's time for change...
-
OJJ removes all teenagers from Angola facility despite hold on mandatory removal
-
Two found dead in Airline Highway motel room, cause of death unknown
-
Appeals court sides with state, temporarily halts juveniles' removal from Angola facility
-
Poor apartment conditions leave students unable to move into their units