Dunham eyes first state title since 2004

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham football team is back in the state championship game for the third time in four years.

Despite the Tigers' experience in the Superdome, they are still searching for their first state title since 2004. Dunham lost by one score in the championship game in 2022 and 2024.

The Tigers hope the third time is the charm for this group of seniors.

"The seniors have been great for us, even throughout the offseason, this summer, everything, I've kind of emphasized that to the younger guys, when you get out there, play for the seniors, just try to give back to them in any way you can," said junior quarterback Elijah Haven. "Just give your best effort on that field and remember the leadership they've given to us."

Dunham plays Calvary Baptist on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Superdome.