Dunham, Central headed to state championship

34 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2024 Dec 6, 2024 December 06, 2024 10:13 PM December 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two capitol area teams, Dunham and Central, are heading to the Superdome to play in the state championship for their class.

Dunham defeated Bunkie 46-22, while Central beat Neville 17-13.

Central will play Ruston on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. while Dunham will play Catholic - New Iberia on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.

St. James beat Union Parish 43-36, and advance to the Division III non-select championship game next week.

OTHER SCORES

Cecilia 55, Plaquemine 35

Edna Karr 21, Catholic 19

Archbishop Shaw 35, Madison Prep 28

Ouchita Christian 24, Ascension Catholic 22

