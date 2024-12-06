41°
Latest Weather Blog
Dunham, Central headed to state championship
BATON ROUGE - Two capitol area teams, Dunham and Central, are heading to the Superdome to play in the state championship for their class.
Dunham defeated Bunkie 46-22, while Central beat Neville 17-13.
Central will play Ruston on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. while Dunham will play Catholic - New Iberia on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.
St. James beat Union Parish 43-36, and advance to the Division III non-select championship game next week.
OTHER SCORES
Cecilia 55, Plaquemine 35
Edna Karr 21, Catholic 19
Trending News
Archbishop Shaw 35, Madison Prep 28
Ouchita Christian 24, Ascension Catholic 22
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accidentally shooting her child
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class