Dryer malfunction ruled cause of house fire that displaced four Thursday morning; home ruled total loss

BATON ROUGE - A house fire that displaced four people Thursday morning was ruled to be caused by a malfunctioning dryer.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the side of the house on Curlew Street off Scenic Highway was engulfed in smoke when crews first arrived around 7:30 a.m.. One of the home's residents was safely evacuated.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from the dryer from spreading to other parts of the home, but the damage from the smoke and the fire caused the house to be ruled a total loss.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the four residents of the home who had been displaced.