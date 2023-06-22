Latest Weather Blog
Drunk driver contacts police to report she crashed into parked patrol car
THIBODAUX - Thibodaux Police reported an intoxicated woman contacted law enforcement herself to report she had crashed into a parked Thibodaux Police Department patrol car early Sunday morning.
30-year-old Monet Muilenburg, of Thibodaux, was booked into the Lafourche Detention Center on a charge of second offense DWI after her arrest.
Police said Muilenburg hit a parked TPD unit with her pickup truck in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of North Canal Boulevard at around 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
When officers arrived on the scene after they were contacted by Muilenburg, they immediately suspected that the woman was impaired. Officers administered a field sobriety test to find Muilenburg had a BAC of .134g%, and she was placed in custody.
She was released later on Sunday morning after posting $1,500 bond.
