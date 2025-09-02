Latest Weather Blog
Drug dealer found guilty of selling cocaine, crack in EBR, Iberville parishes faces up to 40 years
BATON ROUGE — A drug dealer found guilty of selling drugs in East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes faces up to 40 years in prison, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana said Tuesday.
Alexander Brock, 59, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. According to prosecutors, between July 31, 2018, and Aug. 9, 2019, Brock acted as a middleman by repeatedly brokering deals between four co-conspirators, all of whom have been convicted in this case, to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in East Baton Rouge and Iberville.
He was also found guilty of converting cocaine into crack cocaine and distributing those substances to his own customers.
"The jury determined that the conspiracy involved more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 28 grams of crack cocaine," prosecutors added.
Brock faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars, as well as a fine of up to $5 million and supervised release.
