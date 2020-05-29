Drug bust leads to four arrests and seizure of over $200,000

BATON ROUGE - Multiple law enforcement agencies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and a host of other departments collaborated to apprehend four suspects who'd been closely monitored throughout an extensive drug-related investigation.

On Thursday, investigators arrested 24-year-old Kevin Jefferson, 31-year-old Elijah Beauchamp, 41-year-old Travonya Browder, and 19-year-old Kevin Young.

Authorities also recovered $295,063 along with weapons, and excessive amounts of cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, Xanax as well as other drugs.

The illegal items were discovered at two locations within the 6000 block of East Monarch Avenue as well as at an apartment in the Bluebonnet area.

The seizures and arrests were made by a collaboration of efforts from EBRSO SWAT, BRPD SRT, EBRSO K-9, EBRSO SCAT, LSP Narcotics, ATF Task Force, DEA Task Force, and U.S. Marshals (Tech. Operations Group)

HSI (Air Support).