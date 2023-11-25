Drivers wary of what construction will bring to I-10 this week

BATON ROUGE - New signs indicate lanes between Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive will be more narrow due to the shoulder being removed. Drivers can expect the changes starting on Wednesday, as crews will start to construct a sound wall and the westbound City Park Lake Bridge.

For drivers, I-10 already poses as a challenge. People expressed their frustrations with the traffic situation as it currently is.

"It's hell. Straight hell. It's narrow, so you try to figure out what lane you can go back and forth into," Brian Watson said he avoids it at all cost.

One woman says she leaves from Livingston Parish hours before she is supposed to be at work.

"I leave at 5:30, but my work doesn't start until 8:30. If I leave after 5:30, around 6:00, I'll be sitting in traffic for like 45 minutes, versus the normal time without traffic is like 28 minutes," Chelsea Zachary said.

"You got a wreck, a break down, no shoulder, where are you going to go?," Jordan Zachary said.

Drivers are staying positive that the end result, a much wider interstate, will be worth the headache.

"Let's see what is going to happen over time. It's Christmas time, people will be out more. They'll go to the mall, people will try to go back and forth to the boutique shops," Watson said.

DOTD asks drivers to pay close attention when driving through the area.