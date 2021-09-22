77°
Drivers told to avoid I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans because of damage from fiery crash

ST. CHARLES PARISH - Truckers attempting to cross the Bonnet Carre Spillway will encounter a roadblock due to a massive vehicle fire days earlier.   

The Department of Transportation and Development said the left lane on I-10 east at the spillway remains closed as of Wednesday afternoon. Semi-trucks are being advised to use I-12 and I-55 as an alternate route.

