Driver who crashed into young girl's bedroom in Baton Rouge surrenders to police

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the driver allegedly responsible for crashing into a home, leaving a gaping hole behind before driving off in fear.

The crash was reported to Baton Rouge Police early Monday morning on Westbrook Drive, in a neighborhood located off Goodwood Boulevard. Marcus Mencer, the homeowner, told WBRZ he woke up to a "huge thump" only to discover the car was already gone, leaving behind a gaping hole in his house.

Mencer says the car went into his daughter's bedroom and pushed her bed several feet while she was sleeping.

"Knocked the bed maybe three or four feet from where it was positioned," Mencer explained. "She was in the bed at the time, luckily not injured."

The car that seemingly caused the damage was found abandoned about a block away, with the front end smashed in from the impact. Mencer said he was disappointed with how police handled the situation, adding that he and his neighbors found the car after officers had already left the scene.

"They never took the time to even drive down the street there to find the car, which was less than a block away," Mencer said.

The driver was later identified as Darius Smith, 24. According to arrest documents, Smith turned himself in to police Tuesday due to the office being closed Monday for a federal holiday. Smith said he was driving too fast and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into the house.

Smith said he became scared and drove away. He called his fiancée to come pick him up but did not tell her he had crashed into a home.

Smith was arrested for hit and run and criminal damage to property. He posted his bond of $2,000 and was released Wednesday.