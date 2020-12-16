45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver succumbs to injuries sustained in Saturday morning Lafourche Parish crash

1 hour 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, December 16 2020 Dec 16, 2020 December 16, 2020 11:12 AM December 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAROSE - According to Louisiana State Police, a 34-year-old resident of Cut Off succumbed to injuries sustained in a Saturday morning crash.

Police issued a Wednesday morning news release, stating that Eric Verdin was severely injured after his vehicle veered off road on LA 308 in Lafourche Parish, just south of Valentine, and struck a tree.

He was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where hospital personnel attempted to stabilize him. Despite their efforts, Verdin passed away on Monday, Dec. 14.

According to state police, whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash and whether or not Verdin was wearing a seat belt during the incident currently remain unknown.

Officials say their investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days