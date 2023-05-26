66°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver pinned, trapped under car after crash on Greenwell Springs Rd. in Central; road closed in both directions Friday morning
CENTRAL - A crash on Greenwell Springs Road left the driver of a car pinned under their vehicle early Friday morning.
The roadway was closed in both directions between Magnolia Bridge and Magnolia Bend Roads after a vehicle overturned, ejecting its driver and leaving them pinned beneath the car.
Trending News
AirMed transported the driver from the scene in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating fatal overnight shooting
-
Grieving grandmother calls out State Representative over failed bill
-
Town of Livingston could soon make golf carts street legal
-
Multiple agencies searching for missing U-High grad in the Bahamas
-
Killian mayor allegedly locked residents out of meeting addressing new water company...
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams