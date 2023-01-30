Latest Weather Blog
Driver killed in Walker crash; vehicle veered off road, landed in canal
WALKER - A man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway early Monday morning before landing in a canal and hitting a tree.
According to Louisiana State Police, Corey Bennett, 46, was driving on LA-449 in Livingston Parish early Monday. State police say Bennett veered to the left off of a right-hand curve and landed in a nearby canal before hitting a tree.
Bennett was reportedly ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
"Troopers encourage motorists to always make safe choices while in a motor vehicle," state police said. "Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always follow traffic laws and ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. Not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple precautions such as the aforementioned can often be the difference between life and death."
