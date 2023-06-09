73°
Driver arrested for hitting school crossing guard

7 years 1 month 6 days ago Monday, May 02 2016 May 2, 2016 May 02, 2016 8:51 PM May 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

SLIDELL - A school crossing guard was hurt after she was intentionally hit by a vehicle.

Slidell Police say it happened Monday about 8:15 a.m. near Abney Elementary School.

Witnesses say a man, later identified as 33-year-old Francis Gras, disobeyed the guard's instructions and began to argue with her. During the argument, the guard told Gras that she was going to call police. Witnesses say Gras backed-up, squealed the tires, then drove forward intentionally hitting the guard.

The guard was knocked to the ground as Gras drove away. She was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police say that officers arrested Gras around 10 minutes later. He faces several charges including hit and run, aggravated battery, reckless operation and possession of marijuana.

