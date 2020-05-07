Drive-thru COVID-19 site will test 100 Zachary residents

Photo: City of Zachary

ZACHARY - MedComp Sciences, a local medical laboratory located in Zachary has partnered with the City of Zachary and Lane Regional Medical Center to offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The site will offer free testing to 100 patients on Wednesday, May 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zachary Youth Park, located at 1650 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

In order to receive testing you have to register through the MedComp portal.

The test will be only be offered to Zachary residents. Patients must bring proof of Zachary residency and proof of identity.

“Thank you to MedComp Sciences and Lane Regional Medical Center for assisting our citizens and helping to restore our community. Testing is considered a crucial way of tracking and potentially slowing the coronavirus,” says Mayor David Amrhein.

Click here to register.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, May 12 at noon.

For questions concerning registration, contact the City of Zachary at 225 654-0287.