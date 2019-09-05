Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees responds to criticism: 'I do not support any groups that discriminate'
NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has posted a response to online backlash suggesting he supported a group with a history of anti-LGBTQ practices.
The star athlete spoke with reporters Thursday who asked if he was aware of Focus on Focus on the Family's sordid past when he filmed a video for the group promoting 'Take Your Bible to School Day.'
Brees faced stiff criticism after articles highlighted the Christian organization's history of opposition to gay lifestyles, which included the promotion of conversion therapy.
"I was not aware of any of the things they said about them lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging for inequality of any type of hate-type related stuff. I was not aware of that at all," Brees told reporters Thursday.
Brees has since posted a video response on his social media accounts saying the rumors were "completely untrue." He emphasized that he only recorded the video strictly to support children bringing their bibles to school and nothing else.
"I do not support any groups that discriminate," Brees said in his online response.
You can watch the full video below.
Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019
