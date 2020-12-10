48°
Latest Weather Blog
DPW truck involved in three vehicle crash; injuries reported
BATON ROUGE – A Department of Public Works truck was involved in a crash with injuries at the intersection of Sherwood and Red Oak Drive Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Images from the scene show three damaged vehicles: a DPW truck, a Thomas English muffin truck and a pickup.
Sherwood at Red Oak Dr. ax involving DPW bucket truck, Thomas English muffin truck and pickup. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3Juy4Am7Uz— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) August 15, 2016
Authorities have not released any information about the incident at this time.A WBRZ News 2 crew is at the location of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brusly speed sign is deciding who is naughty or nice this holiday...
-
Spanish Town parade leaders push for 2021 Mardi Gras celebration
-
St. James Parish cancels 2020 Christmas Eve bonfires on the levee
-
Can your employer require you to get a COVID vaccine?
-
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday