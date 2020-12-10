48°
DPW truck involved in three vehicle crash; injuries reported

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 15 2016 Aug 15, 2016 August 15, 2016 5:33 PM August 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – A Department of Public Works truck was involved in a crash with injuries at the intersection of Sherwood and Red Oak Drive Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Images from the scene show three damaged vehicles: a DPW truck, a Thomas English muffin truck and a pickup.

Authorities have not released any information about the incident at this time.A WBRZ News 2 crew is at the location of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.

