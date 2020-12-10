DPW truck involved in three vehicle crash; injuries reported

BATON ROUGE – A Department of Public Works truck was involved in a crash with injuries at the intersection of Sherwood and Red Oak Drive Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Images from the scene show three damaged vehicles: a DPW truck, a Thomas English muffin truck and a pickup.

Sherwood at Red Oak Dr. ax involving DPW bucket truck, Thomas English muffin truck and pickup. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3Juy4Am7Uz — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) August 15, 2016

Authorities have not released any information about the incident at this time.A WBRZ News 2 crew is at the location of the crash.

