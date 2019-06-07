Latest Weather Blog
Dozens of vehicles towed after flash flood
BATON ROUGE - Drivers for Roadrunner Towing and Recovery company hauled off nearly two dozen vehicles Thursday as a flash flood inundated area streets. Calls came in throughout the day and dispatchers could hardly keep up.
"It was wild yesterday, a lot of flooded cars, flipped over cars, people just driving through water," said veteran tow truck driver Regional Steward.
The salvage yard near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport was extra full Friday with all the water-damaged vehicles. Steward estimates 90-percent of them are unsalvageable.
Thursday's work was dangerous as drivers had to brave the elements and at times wait for water to recede to recover vehicles.
"It was so crazy out there, it was kind of scary," said fellow driver Charley Sterling.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office alone called towing services for 16 flooded vehicles.
