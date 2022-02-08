Dozens of vehicles broken into during Chewbacchus parade in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Revelers were greeted with shattered glass and missing valuables when they returned to their vehicles after one of New Orleans' first parades of the Mardi Gras season.

The break-ins happened Saturday in Marigny as Chewbacchus, New Orleans' Star Wars-themed parade, rolled through the area. WWL-TV reported dozens of cars were burglarized.