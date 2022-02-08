Latest Weather Blog
Dozens of vehicles broken into during Chewbacchus parade in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Revelers were greeted with shattered glass and missing valuables when they returned to their vehicles after one of New Orleans' first parades of the Mardi Gras season.
The break-ins happened Saturday in Marigny as Chewbacchus, New Orleans' Star Wars-themed parade, rolled through the area. WWL-TV reported dozens of cars were burglarized.
“My friend yelled all the cars are hit and I was thinking he was exaggerating. Sure enough I go out, all the cars were hit,” said Quennell Foster, who was eating at a restaurant near the parade route. “I’m not going to say that that crime and the situations are going to make me leave, it just really puts me in a condition of am I really safe here?”
Lom Hassen, who's lived in New Orleans for 25 years, says the influx of tourism in the neighborhood makes it a prime target for thieves.
“I think the crime is directly linked to that,” Hassen told WWL-TV. “It weakens our ability to work together and work with NOPD to curve these crimes in our neighborhood."
The New Orleans Police Department said it is looking into the burglaries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man stabbed gas station cashier, struggled with firefighter before deputies arrived
-
Local flower shops raising prices due to high Valentine's Day demand
-
Alternating shoulder closures on Intracostal Bridge starting Tuesday
-
Cincinnati bakery offering Burrow-themed King Cakes ahead of Super Bowl
-
Multiple calls can't get job done, homeowner calls 2 OYS about ditch