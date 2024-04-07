Down to last strike, LSU softball comes back to beat Florida

GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU softball team outlasted Florida in extra innings Sunday.

The Tigers were down 3-2 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, and the Gators had two strikes on LSU’s Raeleen Gutierrez. With the Florida crowd on their feet, Gutierrez hit an RBI double to tie the game at three.

In the top of the eighth inning, a Maddox McKee sacrifice fly scored McKenzie Redoutey to give LSU a 4-3 lead.

Sydney Berzon shut the door on the Gators in the bottom of the eighth. She got the win (14-2) in the circle, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing just one run in relief.

LSU is now 31-5 this season and 9-5 in SEC play. The Tigers go for a series win against Florida on Monday at 6 p.m.