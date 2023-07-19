Dow explosion registered on LSU seismograph 7 miles away - See the data here

PLAQUEMINE - Last week's explosions at a Dow Chemical plant in Iberville Parish registered on a seismograph on the LSU campus about seven miles away.

LSU researchers had also picked up readings during last year's Garth Brooks concert and during LSU football games against Alabama and Auburn in recent years.

LSU adjunct professor Patricia Persaud said the main explosion registered on the seismograph at 9:19:18 p.m. Central time on Friday. Given an approximate 29-second delay to account for the distance that the shock waves traveled, the blast occurred just before 9:19 p.m.

See the readings here

The shock wave was not strong enough to trigger a report from the U.S. Geological Survey. A database that logs earthquakes included no movement anywhere in the area Friday night.

Last April, the seismograph recorded the earth moving when Brooks began singing "Callin' Baton Rouge" during a concert at Tiger Stadium.

Last fall, LSU football fans triggered an earthquake when the Tigers scored a touchdown against Alabama on its first offensive play in overtime, and then another one about three minutes later when LSU scored a two-point conversion to take a 32-31 victory.

In a 1988 game against Auburn, the earth shook when LSU scored a late touchdown to take a 7-6 victory over then-No. 4 Auburn.

Iberville Parish authorities said no one was injured in the explosions, which originated in Dow's ethylene glycol unit.