Dow Chemical donates dozens of ballistic shields to Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
NAPOLEONVILLE— Dow Chemicals donated 30 ballistic shields to Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies Wednesday.
Sheriff Leland Falcon says the shields are valued at $18,000. He thanked the company for the donation, which he called a contribution towards the safety of his deputies.
"This kind act goes to protecting our men and women who face constant dangers everyday while protecting the residents of Assumption Parish”, Falcon said.
