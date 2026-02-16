Erwinville Mardi Gras organizers stress family-friendly focus after recent parade controversies

ERWINVILLE - Mardi Gras parades draw crowds of families, but this year, several krewes have been disciplined for not-so-family-friendly behavior.

On social media, a video circulated of floats with no riders after they were removed for what New Orleans police said was inappropriate behavior, but in Erwinville, organizers said they're confident that won't be a problem on Mardi Gras day.

On Fat Tuesday in West Baton Rouge, one small town parade pulls out horses and families for a day of fun.

Lamonica Butler organizes the parade and works with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office, but Butler said what she won't do is tolerate inappropriate behavior, especially among her krewe.

Last weekend in New Orleans, police removed 41 riders from a float for pelting beads at police officers.

"We've seen it, but we're not tolerating that," Butler said.

Then, on Saturday, social media accounts shared a video of a white rider holding beads with two black dolls hanging by their necks.

Butler says she has zero tolerance for that kind of behavior.

Mina Cooley's grandfather was a part of the group that started the Erwinville parade more than 80 years ago.

After bringing the parade back last year, the group wants it to keep going strong.

The parade in Erwinville kicks off at noon on Flynn Rd.