Officer injured after being struck with metal pipe on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE — An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured on Monday after being struck with a metal pipe.

According to the department, the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious male hiding at the Circle K on Government Street around 10:15 a.m.

During the investigation, the man struck the officer with a metal pipe, leaving the officer with minor injuries.

The man was arrested for battery of a police officer.