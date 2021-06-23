Double-shooting on Nicholson Drive leaves one person dead, a second injured

BATON ROUGE - A double-shooting off Gardere Lane left one person dead and a second victim wounded early Wednesday morning, officials say.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m., at an apartment situated within the 11900 block of Nicholson Drive.

Deputies say the shots were fired during an altercation between the apartment's occupants.

According to authorities, one victim was killed and a second victim is wounded but in stable condition.

This is a developing situation, and WBRZ will continue to update this article as authorities investigate the tragic incident.