80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Double-shooting on Nicholson Drive leaves one person dead, a second injured

3 hours 35 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, June 23 2021 Jun 23, 2021 June 23, 2021 6:56 AM June 23, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A double-shooting off Gardere Lane left one person dead and a second victim wounded early Wednesday morning, officials say.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m., at an apartment situated within the 11900 block of Nicholson Drive.

Deputies say the shots were fired during an altercation between the apartment's occupants.

According to authorities, one victim was killed and a second victim is wounded but in stable condition.

Trending News

This is a developing situation, and WBRZ will continue to update this article as authorities investigate the tragic incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days