Double homicide suspect taken into custody from West Baton Rouge hotel

PORT ALLEN - Deputies took two people into custody, one of them a suspect in a Lafayette double homicide, after they were found at a motel in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department told WBRSO around 3 a.m. Tuesday that a suspect wanted for a double homicide was believed to be in Motel 6 on I-10 Frontage Road in Port Allen.

Deputies and the crisis response team with the WBRSO were able to arrest two people—Zaylin Sion, 21, of Carencro and Alayna Moreau, 18, of Church Point—and take them into custody without incident.

The two were booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center as fugitives from Lafayette. Neither faced charges in West Baton Rouge Parish.

It was not made clear which of the two was the suspect in the double homicide.