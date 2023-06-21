Latest Weather Blog
Double homicide suspect taken into custody from West Baton Rouge hotel
PORT ALLEN - Deputies took two people into custody, one of them a suspect in a Lafayette double homicide, after they were found at a motel in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department told WBRSO around 3 a.m. Tuesday that a suspect wanted for a double homicide was believed to be in Motel 6 on I-10 Frontage Road in Port Allen.
Deputies and the crisis response team with the WBRSO were able to arrest two people—Zaylin Sion, 21, of Carencro and Alayna Moreau, 18, of Church Point—and take them into custody without incident.
The two were booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center as fugitives from Lafayette. Neither faced charges in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Trending News
It was not made clear which of the two was the suspect in the double homicide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch
-
Ascension jail worker fired after he was caught on video beating inmate...
-
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday
-
Insurance fraud a multi-billion dollar industry, team works to protect members
-
International soccer game canceled, but Baton Rouge says upper-level matches still a...